Another record broken: Figures already indicate huge increase in Hatfield-McCoy Trail riders in West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEWELL, W.Va. — Final sales figures were still being tabulated Friday, but they already indicate that the Hatfield-McCoy Trail has had a record number of ATV riders this year.

The Hatfield-McCoy Trails system counts trail pass sales from mid-November to mid-November, according to Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.

“We’re still getting the final count,” Lusk said Friday afternoon. “But we know it’s going to be record sales, absolutely one of the best years in the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.”

The sales for this last season could be as high as 25 to 30 percent over last year’s sales record, he added.

Warm temperatures pushing up to the upper 50s to lower 60s has helped keep out-of-state riders coming to the trail. Vendors offering trail passes have already picked up “tremendous” numbers of the new passes which are now on sale, Lusk added. These new passes are good until Dec. 31, 2022.

“We’re expecting a big weekend,” he said…

