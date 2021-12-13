Alzheimer’s Association offers virtual program for West Virginia caregivers

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, WV— The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter will host a virtual education program to help family members and caregivers have important conversations with loved ones showing early signs of dementia.

The free program, Dementia Conversations, will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 16. Participants will learn tips for breaking the ice with a family member experiencing changing behaviors or early signs of dementia. Topics covered include going to the doctor for a diagnosis or treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

Teresa Morris, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter, said, “When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family members about dementia and their changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program gives valuable insight and tips for managing those conversations.”

Eighty-three percent of the help provided to older adults in the United States comes from family members, friends, and other unpaid caregivers. More than 11 million Americans are providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. In West Virginia, there are 85,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers.

Preregistration is required for this free virtual program. To register, call 800.272.3900. After registration, instructions will be provided on how to join the webinar.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.