Achieving judicial reform: West Virginia leaders applaud Governor Justice’s Intermediate Court of Appeals appointments

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The third time was the charm for Gov. Jim Justice when the state Legislature earlier this year finally approved the creation of a state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Justice said he had “championed” the court of appeals in his 2019 and 2020 State of the State addresses and again this year and finally succeeded.

On Tuesday, Justice announced the three judges who will fill the seats on the court.

The Governor appointed Thomas E. Scarr of Huntington for a term of two-and-a-half years, Daniel W. Greear of Charleston for a term of four-and-a-half years, and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling for a term of six-and-a-half years.

“This is an incredible step for our state that reflects the values of West Virginians and continues to make West Virginia more and more business friendly,” Justice said. “Throughout the years, I’ve always tried to champion judicial reform in West Virginia. I thank our legislators and everyone who has worked to make this historic day a reality and I congratulate our appointees.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/achieving-judicial-reform-state-leaders-applaud-justice-s-intermediate-court-of-appeals-appointments/article_9714397a-683b-11ec-9df0-e3c2b5853662.html