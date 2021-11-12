‘A tremendous achievement’: West Virginia officials celebrate completion of U.S. 35 project

Event also doubles as Veterans Day ceremony

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “What you see here today is a tremendous achievement,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday, standing on U.S. 35 in Putnam County.

That area was part of the final 14.6-mile leg of the roadway, a project five decades in the making, according to a release from the governor’s office.

With the final piece now completed, Gov. Justice, other state officials, members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation and others attended a grand opening ceremony for the highway Thursday.

“I thank everybody that put into licks to make this a reality; to make all this goodness happen,” Justice said.

Completion of the project will now allow travelers to utilize a safe highway to accommodate increased traffic demands in the area, according to the release…

