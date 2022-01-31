Dominion Post interviews West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw about West Virginia’s economic progress, Morgantown Mylan plant

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Dominion Post spoke with House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw this past week about the three recent big economic development announcements and about the state’s progress.

We open with the end of the conversation, as his concluding remarks best summarize his entire message.

“We are an economy in transition,” he said. “We are an economy that is now actively moving into a 21st century economic environment.”

“We are still happy to celebrate the opening of new mines and gas wells, he said. “But we don’t have to restrict ourselves to that anymore. We have created a new economy in this state.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/01/29/a-talk-with-speaker-roger-hanshaw-about-west-viginias-economic-progress-we-also-ask-about-the-morgantown-mylan-plant/