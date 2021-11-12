A look at campaign donations for West Virginia newsmakers Joe Manchin, David McKinley and Alex Mooney

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of West Virginia’s Congressional delegation are in national news headlines on a daily basis lately. Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin is regularly referred to as the most powerful person in D.C.: a moderate able to stifle the progressive ambitions of President Biden and his more liberal Senate colleagues.

Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney are on the radar because West Virginia will lose a Congressional district and the two incumbents must face off in the May 2022 primary for a chance to win the new 2nd District seat, representing the northern half of the state.

Here is a look at their current campaign finances. While Manchin isn’t up for reelection until 2024, his campaign coffers are in the news, with Republican billionaire Ken Langone, of New York, announcing this week he plans to hold a huge fundraiser for Manchin.

Manchin

FEC reports show Manchin’s campaign committee has $5.39 million cash on hand. For the first three quarters of 2021 – Jan. 1-Sept. 30 – he raised $3.26 million, with $2.59 million of that coming from individual contributors and $634,100 from PACs.

Three of his top seven contributions in 2021 came through ActBlue, a nonprofit that bundles small individual contributions from across the country and directs them to Democratic candidates. ActBlue sent him $745,710.29 in September, $335,352.29 in June and $54,084.27 in March…

