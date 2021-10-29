‘A double protest vote’: U.S. Senator Capito opposed Bluefield, W.Va., native to head OSHA

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON D.C — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., voted against the confirmation of Bluefield native Doug Parker to head the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) earlier this week.

During a virtual press conference Thursday, Capito said she was concerned about Parker’s record in California on the COVID-19 protocols and that he would follow the agenda of President Joe Biden with a mandatory vaccine for businesses employing at least 100 workers.

“I just think the policies the president is putting forward are going to be very difficult in the area of OSHA…” she said. “I just didn’t have the confidence in Mr. Parker that he would be going in the direction that I would want to see us go.”

Capito said it’s not only about the vaccine mandate but a combination of that and questions about where he would go with OSHA under Biden.

“I think it was a double protest vote there on my part,” she said…

