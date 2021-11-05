A Burst of Holiday Magic as Festival of Lights Begins at Oglebay Park in Wheeling, W.Va.

By Alan Olson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Fireworks, a switch the size of an adult and halls decked with holly, lights and much more welcomed Oglebay Park’s Festival of Lights back to Wheeling Thursday evening.

Santa Claus himself threw the oversized switch to reignite the festive filaments, flanked with sparklers while fireworks shot into the sky behind him, surrounded by laughing children and an enthusiastic crowd of spectators.

The Festival of Lights, now in its 36th year, drew more than a million visitors last year through the holiday season, beginning shortly after Halloween and going through early January. The attraction consists of a six-mile drive through around 300 acres of Oglebay’s land. This year’s event was sponsored by WesBanco.

At the reception just before the lighting, Wheeling Park Commission President Bob Peckenpaugh was excited to announce several new features to the annual attraction, which now has more than 90 displays.

Aside from the large, highly visible Welcome Tree — a 70-foot lit tree visible from across the park — Peckenpaugh said a number of displays have been enhanced with sound elements, for those willing to roll down their windows and face the chill to get the full experience…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/11/a-burst-of-holiday-magic-as-festival-of-lights-begins-at-oglebay-park-in-wheeling/