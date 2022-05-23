2022 West Virginia Senior Open closely contested at Parkersburg Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senior Open, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), has three players under par after the first day on Sunday at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Pat Carter, of Huntington, leads the field with a three under par 70, scoring five birdies along the way. Ty Roush of Mason is one behind, followed by John Ross of Freeman in third place at the end of the first day’s play.

Pat Carter

Ty Roush

Scott Bibbee of Vienna is leading the Senior Division with a one under par 72.

“We’re excited to host this championship for this first time, and it adds to a long list of WVGA championships we’ve hosted,” said Parkersburg’s Head Golf Pro Scott Davidson. “We’re glad for the golfers to see our layout and have an opportunity to test their skills.

“We’re thrilled to host this championship at Parkersburg Country Club,” said WVGA Director of Operations and Tournaments Chris Slack. “The course conditions are incredible and we’re looking forward to the final round on Monday.”

West Virginia Open History and Highlights: During the 88-year history of the West Virginia Open, a total of 35 men have won the title, the first being Johnny Javins in 1933. Sam Snead won the Open 17 times between 1936 and 1973. More recently, David Bradshaw won 11 times between 2004 and 2019.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia.