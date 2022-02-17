￼West Virginia House committee OKs bill to prohibit naming public buildings for public officials in office

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The name Robert C. Byrd was never mentioned, but the House Government Organization Committee approved a bill on Wednesday that might have had an impact back in Byrd’s day.

HB 3223 deals with state code listing the powers of the state building commission and adds this one: “To prohibit the dedication or naming any state building or public structure for a public official who is holding office at the time of the proposed dedication or naming.”

Two other parts of the bill grant county and municipal governments the power to impose the same prohibition if they wish.

Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, asked “What problem are we solving here?” She never got an answer. But she later said, “I think this is a fantastic bill.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/02/16/house-committee-oks-bill-to-prohibit-naming-public-buildings-for-public-officials-in-office/