U.S. Senator Capito: Supreme Court leak intent was to ‘galvanize’ the left

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that indicates the court will overturn Roe vs. Wade was designed to rally Democrats and that is “shameful.”

“It was leaked to galvanize the left because the President and his party are falling very short in terms of reeling in inflation and trying to deal with immigration and other issues,” she said during a virtual press briefing from her Washington office.

Taking such a tactic to try to erode confidence in the court and use public opinion against it for political purposes is “shameful,” she said. “This is an attempt to erode one our main institutions in our government. I am very disappointed by that.”

National polls show Democrats are facing an uphill battle in the mid-terms in November as Republicans are poised to possibly retake the House as well as the Senate

