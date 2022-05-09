West Virginia goes to the polls Tuesday

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. – National eyes will be watching West Virginia’s primary election Tuesday when voters go to the polls to determine party nominees for the state’s new U.S. House District 2 seat.

Precincts open for in-person voting at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

The number of contested races is few on local ballots in the Northern Panhandle, but political pundits across the country will be watching the District 2 race. It is one of the few where Republican incumbents will face off against each other due to redistricting.

The contest pits U.S. Reps. David B. McKinley, of Wheeling, and Alex Mooney, of Charles Town, against each other for the GOP nomination to represent West Virginia’s northern counties in Washington. Also in the race are Republicans Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown, Rhonda A. Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of West Union…

