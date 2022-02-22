Victim advocacy groups convene virtually at West Virginia Capitol to end domestic violence

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Victim advocacy groups met virtually today at the state capitol as part of their effort to end domestic violence.

Tuesday was Domestic Violence Awareness Day at the Legislature

The groups had a presence all day on the lower rotunda and held a press conference at noon.

Advocates from around the state who provide direct services to victims and survivors gathered virtually to educate lawmakers on domestic violence program services that increase victim safety and promote policies that hold perpetrators accountable.

The agenda for today’s Domestic Violence Awareness Day Press Conference was as follows:

12:30 Welcome & Introductions – Joyce Yedlosky, WCADV Team Coordinator

12:35 Senator Ryan Weld Remarks

12:45 Domestic Violence Services Overview – Katie Spriggs, ED Eastern Panhandle

Empowerment Center

12:55 Closing- Tonia Thomas, WVCADV Team Coordinator