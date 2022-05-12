Pam Pritt named executive editor of WVU Magazine communications

Pritt, currently a trustee for the West Virginia Press Association Foundation, has connection with state’s newspapers

WV Press News Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pam Pritt has been chosen to serve in a new leadership role within University Relations and Enrollment Management as executive editor of WVU Magazine communications starting Monday, May 16.

Pam Pritt

In her new role, Pritt will be responsible for the WVU Magazine, which currently publishes three issues annually, as well as a suite of other WVU Magazine products, including various digital content and the Sparked podcast series – all telling Mountaineer stories alumni and friends of the University across the United States and the world. WVU Magazine also shares stories to faculty, staff and prospective students.

“Pam has demonstrated a keen ability to collaborate effectively with others across our WVU system, which will be essential as we strengthen and re-imagine how the WVU Magazine can engage with WVU alumni, as well as prospective and current members of our Mountaineer family,” Executive Director of Communications April Kaull said.

Pritt assumes this new role after Diana Mazzella, who had served as the magazine’s editor for eight years, departed the University in March for a position at another institution.

Pritt, who sits on the WV Press Association Foundation Board of Trustees, joined the University in 2016 as managing editor in the UREM Office of Communications where she has worked with units to elevate the stories from across the WVU system. She has also served as an adjunct instructor in the WVU Reed College of Media since 2019.

Prior to coming to WVU, Pritt was the statehouse reporter for Beckley newspapers, and was the editor and chief financial officer of The Pocahontas Times from 2006-2012, where she had previously served as managing editor since 1995.

Pritt is a past-president of the West Virginia Press Association.