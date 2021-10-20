Media Alert: Office of the Governor, West Virginia Press to host ZOOM broadband strategy roundtable discussion for media on at 3:30 p.m. today

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and top administration officials will participate in a ZOOM broadband strategy roundtable discussion with media

Set for 3:30 p.m. today — Wednesday, Oct. 20 — the one-hour ZOOM roundtable discussion will allow members of the media to talk with Justice and members of his administration about the recently announced broadband strategy.

The discussion will be presented by the West Virginia Press Association and is open all media in West Virginia. The WVPA is sharing the zoom link with registered media representatives.

To register, or for more information, email WVPA Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected] with the subject line – Broadband ZOOM

Administration participants in Wednesday’s event include:

— Governor Jim Justice

— Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development

— Kelly Collins Workman, Director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Broadband Office, West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council

— Vic Sprouse, Broadband and Economic Development Specialist, West Virginia Department of Economic Development

— Jamie H. Hoffmann, GIS Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Broadband Office, West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council

Smith said since this strategy impacts each county, the Governor and WVPA are presenting the roundtable to allow media from across the state to hear the information, talk with the government officials, and ask questions.

“We hope this ZOOM roundtable gives each county newspaper and media outlets in the state an opportunity to hear the strategy and ask questions. This strategy was announced in Charleston, but it will impact every community. Our news coverage shows people across West Virginia are interested in local broadband development, Smith said.



The WVPA notes there will be a transcript of the ZOOM discussion and a video recording link available by request for media members who can’t participate.

For media wanting to participate in the ZOOM, Smith requests an RSVP to [email protected]. Media will be admitted to the ZOOM.