June education webinars address enterprise journalism, data tools, collaboration

WVPA Foundation funding access to industry training webinars for all member newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation, in conjunction with Online Media Campus, is funding access to member newspapers to the OMC industry training webinar program.

The Foundation has partnered with OMC and is paying all WVPA newspaper fees. While individual attendance for a webinar is $35 per employee, through the Foundation sponsorship, WVPA member newspapers and associates can register as many employees as needed without cost.

View the webinar site at https://onlinemediacampus.com/webinars/

If you still need the access code for these webinars or the archives, contact Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-550-0454.

Webinars in June include:

How to do more enterprise reporting while still feeding the daily beast

Thursday, June 16, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m. CDT • 2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Chris Coates, executive editor of the Times-Dispatch

Think you don’t have enough time for watchdog journalism? Overwhelmed with keeping the daily machine running? Get practical advice for creating a newsroom culture that values public service and accountability reporting, no matter the staff size. The first step is deciding what not to do or to do differently. Some newsrooms are growing audiences while producing less content. The key is using data to determine which types of content are not contributing to audience engagement.

Register by June 13, 2022

Click here for online registration

Data journalism tools for your newsroom and classroom

Thursday, June 23, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m. CDT • 2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Mike Reilley of Penny Press Digital, LLC

During this session, SPJ Digital Trainer Mike Reilley will show you how to scrape data from web pages and PDFs and into a spreadsheet format. You also will learn how to visualize the data using the free Flourish.studio tool. Participants will get a handout with links to the tools, exercises, examples and data to practice with.

Register by June 20, 2022

Click here for online registration

Elevate your journalism by collaborating

Thursday, July 14, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m. CDT • 2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Jean Hodges of Gannett

Traditionally, news organizations competed to get the scoop. But collaborations among news organizations have become far more common in recent years. As budgets continue to tighten, newsrooms are looking for ways to do more than just react to news as it happens. This session will examine the benefits and even a few pitfalls of news collaborations. Plus, you’ll see examples of success stories to spur you to look for different ways to collaborate with other newsrooms and organizations to tell the most important stories to your readers.

Register by July 11, 2022

Click here for online registration