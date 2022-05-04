Appalacian Regional Commission awards funds for multi-state project anchored in West Virginia

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has been awarded federal funding to seed a multi-state partnership to promote tourism, cultural assets and spark economic development throughout the Appalachian region.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has granted the NRGRDA $250,000 to fund the Planning for Outdoor Recreation Industry, Vibrant Economies & Regional Strategy project, said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.

“Fortunately, we have decided to call it the Outdoor RIVERS project for short,” she said during a virtual press conference Tuesday.

RIVERS will be a collaborative partnership among officials and stakeholders in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, Manchin said…

