Coronavirus Update: West Virginia – 5,457 new cases, 22 deaths since last update; 52.5% of population fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. The totals below are updated daily from WVDHHR reports that are normally issued at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
West Virginia Statistics
New cases since last report – 5,457
Deaths since last report – 22
Total Positive Cases – 372,674
Current Active Cases – 14,817
Daily Percent Positive – 19.51%
Total Deaths – 5,503
People fully vaccinated: 941,631
To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.