WVPA Foundation funding access to industry training webinars for member newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation, in conjunction with Online Media Campus, is funding access to member newspapers to the OMC industry training webinar program.
The Foundation has partnered with OMC and is paying all WVPA newspaper fees. While individual attendance for a webinar is $35 per employee, through the Foundation sponsorship, WVPA member newspapers can register as many employees as needed without cost.
Foundation President Ed Given, publisher of the Braxton Citizens’ News and Braxton Democrat, said the webinar sponsorship is part of the WVPA Foundation’s continuing education effort and supports the WVPA’s efforts to add value to each membership.
To obtain the your newspaper’s password, email Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected] or call at 304-342-1011.
There are two live events coming up and three recent events in the archive section. Additionally, member newspapers can access more than 140 previous webinars.
The Storytelling You
Thursday, Feb. 17
2-3 p.m. EST
Presenter: Paul Kix
The Storytelling You webinar concerns how to better execute every facet of longform reporting and writing. Longform features get almost twice the engagement time on news sites as regular pieces. Many newspaper writers and editors want to do great longform pieces and this webinar is a deep dive on how to do it better. It draws on Paul Kix’s own experience as a best-selling author and National Magazine Award-winning journalist, and the insights of the people with whom he’s worked over the years: other NMA winners, PulitsPrize winners, and MacArthur Genius Grant recipients.
This webinar covers how to identify a story and how to pitch it well; how to report and structure that piece; and then how to do it again in a media environment where writers and editors are asked to be ever-more entrepreneurial.
Getting Started with Programmatic Sales
Thursday, March 24, 2022
2 -3 p.m. EST
Presenter: Ben Bousloug & Elizabeth Bernberg of AdCellerant
In this webinar, AdCellerant explains how publishing companies are upselling advertisers and complementing their campaigns with Targeted Display. We’re going to learn about why programmatic display is the foundation to any digital campaign, easy upselling strategies for your legacy sales reps, and reviewing case studies of other publisher’s success by adding targeted capabilities to their product set.
Online Media Campus is a partnership between the Iowa Newspaper Foundation, Alliance of Area Business Publishers, City of Regional Magazine Association, Colorado Press Association, Hoosier State Press Association, Minnesota Newspaper Association, Nebraska Press Association, North Carolina Press Association, Oregon Newspaper Publisher’s Association, Parent Media Association, Tennessee Press Association, Texas Press Association, Virginia Press Association, West Virginia Press Association and Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Your newspaper also has access to archived training webinars:
|Mastering the Top 10 Critical Sales Questions
Presented by Ryan Dohrn
We all know we need to ask questions to understand our client’s goals, but what are the best questions to ask? What questions make clients mad? What questions do Millennials hate? What questions are over-used and a waste of the clients’ time? Ryan Dohrn breaks down the 10 critical questions and explains the purpose behind each one in vivid detail. This is a mission-critical workshop for sales reps – even thoses that have been selling for years.
Be a Millennial Magnet – How to Attract, Retain and Engage the Millennial Workforce
Presented by Jeff Butler
Recently, the Millennial generation took the state as the largest generation in the U.S. workforce and that calls for the need to implement effective Millennial retention strategies. Millennials (Generation Y), born between 1981 and 2000, are your current and future leaders and this entitlement among Millennials is all set to bring tremendous changes, innovations, and opportunities across industries. In this program you hear up-to-the-minute date and case studies presented by author Jeff Butler. Here, he helps you understand your organization’s millennials better. This program covers end-to-end Millennial employee lifecycle including hiring, managing and retaining. Each segment of the cycle will have both high-level theories as well as tactical Millennial retention strategies that you can begin implementing immediately after the program. To give you a glimpse, it includes how to create an enticing message to attract a millennial’s attention, practical tips of managing difficult employees, and retention strategies that CEO Jack Welch implements at General Electric.
2022: The Year of Employment Advertising
Presented by Janet DeGeorge
Hiring is everywhere. Some papers have pages and pages of employment ads, most do not. Learn the secret steps of owning your fair share of this market again. Erase 100 years of how it has been done and starting doing what must be done to grow revenue and create an atmosphere where the biggest employers in your area jump on board.
|Interested in more training material?
Browse over 180 archived training webinars at the links below
