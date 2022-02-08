WVPA Foundation funding access to industry training webinars for member newspapers

See the schedule of upcoming webinars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association Foundation, in conjunction with Online Media Campus, is funding access to member newspapers to the OMC industry training webinar program.

The Foundation has partnered with OMC and is paying all WVPA newspaper fees. While individual attendance for a webinar is $35 per employee, through the Foundation sponsorship, WVPA member newspapers can register as many employees as needed without cost.

Foundation President Ed Given, publisher of the Braxton Citizens’ News and Braxton Democrat, said the webinar sponsorship is part of the WVPA Foundation’s continuing education effort and supports the WVPA’s efforts to add value to each membership.

To obtain the your newspaper’s password, email Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected] or call at 304-342-1011.

There are two live events coming up and three recent events in the archive section. Additionally, member newspapers can access more than 140 previous webinars.

The Storytelling You

Thursday, Feb. 17

2-3 p.m. EST

Presenter: Paul Kix

The Storytelling You webinar concerns how to better execute every facet of longform reporting and writing. Longform features get almost twice the engagement time on news sites as regular pieces. Many newspaper writers and editors want to do great longform pieces and this webinar is a deep dive on how to do it better. It draws on Paul Kix’s own experience as a best-selling author and National Magazine Award-winning journalist, and the insights of the people with whom he’s worked over the years: other NMA winners, PulitsPrize winners, and MacArthur Genius Grant recipients.

This webinar covers how to identify a story and how to pitch it well; how to report and structure that piece; and then how to do it again in a media environment where writers and editors are asked to be ever-more entrepreneurial.

Register by February 14 Click here for online registration

Getting Started with Programmatic Sales

Thursday, March 24, 2022

2 -3 p.m. EST

Presenter: Ben Bousloug & Elizabeth Bernberg of AdCellerant

In this webinar, AdCellerant explains how publishing companies are upselling advertisers and complementing their campaigns with Targeted Display. We’re going to learn about why programmatic display is the foundation to any digital campaign, easy upselling strategies for your legacy sales reps, and reviewing case studies of other publisher’s success by adding targeted capabilities to their product set.

Register by March 21 Click here for online registration

Online Media Campus is a partnership between the Iowa Newspaper Foundation, Alliance of Area Business Publishers, City of Regional Magazine Association, Colorado Press Association, Hoosier State Press Association, Minnesota Newspaper Association, Nebraska Press Association, North Carolina Press Association, Oregon Newspaper Publisher’s Association, Parent Media Association, Tennessee Press Association, Texas Press Association, Virginia Press Association, West Virginia Press Association and Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

