Around the Rotunda: WV Legislature, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

35th day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 45 : US Army CPL John D. Doyle, Sr. Memorial Road

: US Army CPL John D. Doyle, Sr. Memorial Road SCR 46 : Supporting North Central WV aviation and aerospace industries

: Supporting North Central WV aviation and aerospace industries SR 26 : Designating month of February, 2022, as Self-Care Awareness month

: Designating month of February, 2022, as Self-Care Awareness month SR 27: Recognizing WV Kids Cancer Crusaders on International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 33 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 330 : Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4169)

: Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4169) Eng. SB 531 : Increasing annual salaries of certain state employees – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4533)

: Increasing annual salaries of certain state employees – (With right to amend) (original similar to HB 4533) Eng. SB 532 : Requiring reports to Joint Committee on Pensions and Retirement every five years on deferred retirement option plans

: Requiring reports to Joint Committee on Pensions and Retirement every five years on deferred retirement option plans Eng. HB 4097 : To prohibit nonpublic funding sources for election administration and related expenses without prior written approval by the State Election Commission

: To prohibit nonpublic funding sources for election administration and related expenses without prior written approval by the State Election Commission Eng. HB 4312: Extending the option of electronic absentee ballot transmission to first responders in certain emergency circumstances – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 86 : Creating criminal offense of sexual extortion

: Creating criminal offense of sexual extortion Com. Sub. for SB 146 : Relating to interpretations of school laws

: Relating to interpretations of school laws Com. Sub. for SB 415 : Capping severance tax collections in general revenue at specified percentage

: Capping severance tax collections in general revenue at specified percentage SB 442 : Relating to WV Public Employee Retirement System

: Relating to WV Public Employee Retirement System Com. Sub. for SB 443 : Including police and firefighter as electors of trustees for certain pension funds (original similar to HB 4431, HB 4539)

: Including police and firefighter as electors of trustees for certain pension funds (original similar to HB 4431, HB 4539) Com. Sub. for SB 524 : Placing duties and functions of certain boards and commissions under Department of Arts, Culture, and History (original similar to HB 4504)

: Placing duties and functions of certain boards and commissions under Department of Arts, Culture, and History (original similar to HB 4504) SB 542 : Transferring Broadband Enhancement Council from Department of Commerce to Department of Economic Development (original similar to HB 4478)

: Transferring Broadband Enhancement Council from Department of Commerce to Department of Economic Development (original similar to HB 4478) SB 570 : Establishing training for law-enforcement in handling individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementias (original similar to HB 4521)

: Establishing training for law-enforcement in handling individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementias (original similar to HB 4521) Com. Sub. for SB 574 : Relating to WV PEIA

: Relating to WV PEIA SB 591: Relating to process for filling vacancies in state Legislature

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 371 : Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4210)

: Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 4210) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3312 : Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state

: Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state Eng. HB 4308: Authorizing disclosure of juvenile information to Crime Victims Compensation Fund for investigation and award of benefits – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

SCHEDULED SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 609 : Allowing DOH Commissioner to accept ownership of rented and leased equipment

: Allowing DOH Commissioner to accept ownership of rented and leased equipment Com. Sub. for SB 611 : Removing capon bidder’s contract bond

: Removing capon bidder’s contract bond Com. Sub. for SCR 27 : US Army TSGT Harold William Schmidle Memorial Bridge

: US Army TSGT Harold William Schmidle Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 38 : Cox Brother’s Veteran Memorial Bridge

: Cox Brother’s Veteran Memorial Bridge Presentation: Esri GIS

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

SB 598: Establishing partnerships and aid for at-risk veterans to combat suicide

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 213 : Establishing licensed professional counseling compact

: Establishing licensed professional counseling compact SB 214 : Updating telepsychology compact

: Updating telepsychology compact SB 221 : Establishing occupational therapy compact

: Establishing occupational therapy compact SB 274 : Relating to number of child protective service workers in counties

: Relating to number of child protective service workers in counties SB 585 : Creating administrative medicine license for physicians not practicing clinical medicine

: Creating administrative medicine license for physicians not practicing clinical medicine HB 4060: Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 480 : Relating to DEP Office of Oil and Gas

: Relating to DEP Office of Oil and Gas SB 613: Establishing reliable funding for DEP Office of Oil and Gas

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 541 : Requiring homeschooled child’s academic assessment be submitted by certain date

: Requiring homeschooled child’s academic assessment be submitted by certain date SB 226 : Allowing substitute teachers who suspect unfair exclusion from certain assignments to request explanation from certain school officials

: Allowing substitute teachers who suspect unfair exclusion from certain assignments to request explanation from certain school officials SB 529 : Encouraging additional computer science education in WV schools

: Encouraging additional computer science education in WV schools SB 589: Defining area of critical need and shortage for substitute bus operators

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 489 : Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase

: Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase Com. Sub. for SB 530 : Encouraging public-private partnerships in transportation

: Encouraging public-private partnerships in transportation HB 4333: Relating to the sunset of the Board of Hearing-Aid Dealers and Fitters

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 494 : Creating Broadband Carrier Neutral and Open Access Infrastructure Development Fund

: Creating Broadband Carrier Neutral and Open Access Infrastructure Development Fund SB 414 : Creating special revenue account for statewide records management program

: Creating special revenue account for statewide records management program SB 571: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 536 : Clarifying statutes on possessing, manufacturing, importing, and transporting fentanyl in WV

: Clarifying statutes on possessing, manufacturing, importing, and transporting fentanyl in WV SB 575 : Ensuring that imposition of certain sexual offenses apply to persons working in juvenile facilities

: Ensuring that imposition of certain sexual offenses apply to persons working in juvenile facilities SB 595 : Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Review Board

: Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Review Board SB 534 : Clarifying that secondary source on insurance is not controlling authority

: Clarifying that secondary source on insurance is not controlling authority SB 590 : Clarifying that tenancy includes persons who reside in sober living home

: Clarifying that tenancy includes persons who reside in sober living home SB 535: Providing for revocation of school personnel certification or licensure in certain circumstances

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

SB 635 : Relating to Tobacco Products Excise Tax Act (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Relating to Tobacco Products Excise Tax Act (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 636 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Revenue, Office of Tax Appeals [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Revenue, Office of Tax Appeals [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 637 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Executive, Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance)

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Executive, Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent Fund [By Request of the Executive] (Blair, Baldwin; Finance) SB 638 : Changing hearing and notice provisions for failing or distressed public utilities (Nelson; Government Organization)

: Changing hearing and notice provisions for failing or distressed public utilities (Nelson; Government Organization) SB 639 : Providing 45-day waiting period on rate increases when water and sewer services are purchased from municipality (Nelson; Government Organization)

: Providing 45-day waiting period on rate increases when water and sewer services are purchased from municipality (Nelson; Government Organization) SB 640 : Eliminating requirement of PSC to send certain recommended decisions by certified mail (Nelson; Government Organization)

: Eliminating requirement of PSC to send certain recommended decisions by certified mail (Nelson; Government Organization) SB 641 : Requiring Consolidated Public Retirement Board to set contributions to Deputy Sheriff’s Retirement System (Nelson; Pensions)

: Requiring Consolidated Public Retirement Board to set contributions to Deputy Sheriff’s Retirement System (Nelson; Pensions) SB 642 : Establishing WV Public Safety Employees Retirement System (Nelson; Pensions then Finance)

: Establishing WV Public Safety Employees Retirement System (Nelson; Pensions then Finance) SB 643 : Removing residency requirement of members appointed to county airport authority (Swope; Economic Development)

: Removing residency requirement of members appointed to county airport authority (Swope; Economic Development) SB 644 : Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance)

: Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance) SB 645 : Regulating private schools for students with disabilities (FN) (Karnes; Education then Finance)

: Regulating private schools for students with disabilities (FN) (Karnes; Education then Finance) SB 646 : Requiring each county BOE to provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12 (FN) (Beach; Education then Finance)

: Requiring each county BOE to provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12 (FN) (Beach; Education then Finance) SJR 9 : Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment (Smith, Clements, Grady, Karnes, Martin, Phillips, Sypolt, Weld)

: Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment (Smith, Clements, Grady, Karnes, Martin, Phillips, Sypolt, Weld) SR 28 : Designating February 4, 2022, as WV Rural Health Workforce Day at Legislature (Takubo)

: Designating February 4, 2022, as WV Rural Health Workforce Day at Legislature (Takubo) SR 29: Designating February 16, 2022, as WV State University Day (Jeffries, Lindsay)

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2598 – Modifying the inspection requirements and the definition of an above ground storage tank (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3122 – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4004 – Relating to limiting an abortion to fifteen weeks’ gestation (Capito) (Regular) [Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4005 – Relating to fetal body parts (Capito) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4008 – Relating to Higher Education Policy Commission funding formula (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4087 – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4126 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4282 – Relating to establishing next generation 911 services in this state (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4307 – Increase some benefits payable from Crime Victims Compensation Fund (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 4396 – Reducing federal adjusted gross income relating to tolls for travel on West Virginia toll roads paid electronically (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 4410 – Specifying allocation, apportionment and treatment of income of flow-through entities (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4418 – Relating to the Small Business Supplier Certification Assistance Program (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4461 – Relating to the consolidation of all administrative fees collected by the agency into the existing “Tax Administration Services Fund” (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4484 – Declaring certain claims against agencies of the state to be moral obligations of the state (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002 – Creating the Certified Sites and Development Readiness Program (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4259 – Creating the West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act (Capito) (Householder)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4262 – Relating to licensure for polygraph examiners (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4351 – Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system (Rohrbach) (Regular)

H. B. 4352 – Decreasing federal taxable income (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4426 – Repeal article 33-25G-1 et seq. creating provider sponsored networks (Rohrbach) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451 – Eliminating the requirement that otherwise qualified investment assets be located or installed at or within 2 miles of a preexisting manufacturing facility (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 4460 – Relating to authorizing application of the manufacturing investment tax credit and the manufacturing property tax adjustment credit against personal income tax (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4465 – Relating to the tax credit for apprenticeship training (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4470 – Relating to consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain goods to be incorporated into a qualified, new or expanded warehouse or distribution facility (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4489 – Require counties to post open positions on statewide job bank (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 4568 – To allow phased rehabilitations of certified historic structures [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending] (Householder) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. J. R. 102 – Clarifying that the policy-making and rule-making authority of the State Board of Education is subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection (Capito)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4025 – Providing exemption to severance tax for severing rare earth elements and other critical minerals (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4329 – To clarify the definition of an “interested person” for purposes of the West Virginia Small Estate Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 4331 – West Virginia’s Urban Mass Transportation Authority Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4553 – To clarify the application of zoning requirements to exempt wholesale generators (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4562 – Relating generally to the suspension and dismissal of school personnel by board and the appeals process (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 4578 – Relating to authorizing the Superintendent of the State Police to administer the Handle with Care program (Capito) (Regular)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

Committee on the Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410 M

HB4596 – Relating generally to additional persons qualifying for the provisions of the Law-Enforcement Officers Safety Act

HB4293 – Prohibiting mass mailing of absentee ballots

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing – 2 p.m. – Room 410 M

HB4488, Relating to coal mining and changing fees for permitting actions

HB4491, To establish requirements for carbon dioxide sequestration

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Today is the last day to introduce bills in the House of Delegates. See bills here: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bulletin_Board/house_bills_intro.cfm?ses_year=2022&sesstype=RS&headtype=bi&houseorig=h