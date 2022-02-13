Around the Rotunda: WV Legislature, bills, committee schedule for Monday, Feb. 14

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

34th day of the Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

ACTIVITIES CALENDAR: WV Association of Alcohol & Drug, Upper House & Senate Rotundas; Federal Planning & Design Grants, Lower Rotunda

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. R. 25 – Designating February 14, 2022, as National Donor Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 476 – Relating to imposition of minimum severance tax on coal (original similar to HB4411)

Eng. S. B. 478 – Relating to Neighborhood Investment Program (original similar to HB4544)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 508 – Requiring certain attire for deer hunters with muzzleloaders (original similar to HB4486)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 509 – Relating to county BOE employee personal leave

Eng. S. B. 526 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary (original similar to HB4527)

Eng. S. B. 527 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Technology (original similar to HB4528)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 528 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (original similar to HB4529)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 537 – Providing additional firefighters and security guards for National Guard (original similar to HB4494)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 560 – Defining Class 2 e-bikes – (With right to amend)

Eng. H. B. 4024 – Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 33 – Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent

Com. Sub. for S. B. 330 – Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB4169)

S. B. 531 – Increasing annual salaries of certain state employees (original similar to HB4533)

S. B. 532 – Requiring reports to Joint Committee on Pensions and Retirement every five years on deferred retirement option plans

Eng. H. B. 4097 – To prohibit nonpublic funding sources for election administration and related expenses without prior written approval by the State Election Commission. – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 4312 – Extending the option of electronic absentee ballot transmission to first responders in certain emergency circumstances – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 86 – Creating criminal offense of sexual extortion

Com. Sub. for S. B. 146 – Relating to interpretations of school laws

Com. Sub. for S. B. 415 – Capping severance tax collections in general revenue at specified percentage

S. B. 442 – Relating to WV Public Employee Retirement System

Com. Sub. for S. B. 443 – Including police and firefighter as electors of trustees for certain pension funds (original similar to HB4431, HB4539)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 524 – Placing duties and functions of certain boards and commissions under Department of Arts, Culture, and History (original similar to HB4504)

S. B. 542 – Transferring Broadband Enhancement Council from Department of Commerce to Department of Economic Development (original similar to HB4478)

S. B. 570 – Establishing training for law-enforcement in handling individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementias (original similar to HB4521)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 574 – Relating to WV PEIA

S. B. 591 – Relating to process for filling vacancies in state Legislature

SCHEDULED SENATE COMMITTEE MEETINGS

1 p.m. Natural Resources (Room 208W)

— Committee Substitute for S. B. 554 – Transferring functions of WV solid Waste Management Board to DEP.

— Committee Substitute for S. B. 562 – Creating Adopt- A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction.

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

SB622. By Sen. Smith and Phillips Establishing requirements for carbon dioxide sequestration (FN) Energy, Industry, and Mining

SB623. By Sen. Baldwin, Beach, Brown, Caputo, Geffert, Hamilton, Jeffries, Lindsay, Maroney, Romano, Stollings, Takubo and Weld Relating to State Living Donor Protection Act Banking and Insurance

SB624. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Health, Laboratory Services Finance

SB625. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Health, Vital Statistics Account Finance

SB626. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from State Road Fund to DOT, DMV Finance

SB627. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing item of appropriation from State Road Fund to DOT, DOH Finance

SB628. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, DNR Finance

SB629. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, WV BOE, Vocational Division Finance

SB630. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Supplementing and amending appropriations to Higher Education Policy Commission, Administration – Control Account Finance

SB631. By Sen. Rucker Allowing WV Professional Charter School Board to vote for its executive director and other employees to participate in Teachers’ Retirement System Pensions

SB632. By Sen. Tarr Transferring Office of Emergency Medical Services from DHHR to Department of Homeland Security Government Organization

SB633. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund Finance

SB634. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Baldwin [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations Finance

SCR45. By Sen. Baldwin US Army CPL John D. Doyle, Sr. Memorial Road

SCR46. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) Supporting North Central WV aviation and aerospace industries

>SR26. By Sen. Grady Designating month of February, 2022, as Self-Care Awareness month

>SR27. By Sen. Jeffries Recognizing WV Kids Cancer Crusaders on International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

H. C. R. 15 – Thomas Brothers Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 58 – February 14 as National Donor Day

H. C. R. 59 – To name the “Warrant Officer James G. Bosley Memorial Bridge.’

H. C. R. 60 – Fire Chief Lee Thomas Bridge

H. R. 11 – Urging members of the United States Congress to enact federal legislation designating May 4 as Firefighters Day.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2257 – Relating to extended supervision for certain drug offenders (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2598 – Modifying the inspection requirements and the definition of an above ground storage tank (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3122 – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4004 – Relating to limiting an abortion to fifteen week’s gestation (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4005 – Relating to fetal body parts (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4008 – Relating to Higher Education Policy Commission funding formula (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4087 – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4126 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4262 – Relating to licensure for polygraph examiners (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4282 – Relating to establishing next generation 911 services in this state (Steele) (Regular)

H. B. 4307 – Increase some benefits payable from Crime Victims Compensation Fund (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 4396 – Reducing federal adjusted gross income relating to tolls for travel on West Virginia toll roads paid electronically (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 4410 – Specifying allocation, apportionment and treatment of income of flow-through entities (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4418 – Relating to the Small Business Supplier Certification Assistance Program (Steele) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4461 – Relating to the consolidation of all administrative fees collected by the agency into the existing “Tax Administration Services Fund” (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4484 – Declaring certain claims against agencies of the state to be moral obligations of the state (Householder) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4002 – Creating the Certified Sites and Development Readiness Program (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4025 – Providing exemption to severance tax for severing rare earth elements and other critical minerals (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4259 – Creating the West Virginia Small Business Jumpstart Act (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4351 – Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system (Rohrbach) (Regular)

H. B. 4352 – Decreasing federal taxable income (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4426 – Repeal article 33-25G-1 et seq. creating provider sponsored networks (Rohrbach) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4451 – Eliminating the requirement that otherwise qualified investment assets be located or installed at or within 2 miles of a preexisting manufacturing facility (Householder) (Regular)

H. B. 4460 – Relating to authorizing application of the manufacturing investment tax credit and the manufacturing property tax adjustment credit against personal income tax (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4465 – Relating to the tax credit for apprenticeship training (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4470 – Relating to consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain goods to be incorporated into a qualified, new or expanded warehouse or distribution facility (Householder) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 4489 – Require counties to post open positions on statewide job bank (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 4568 – To allow phased rehabilitations of certified historic structures [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending] (Householder) (Regular)

HOUSE COMMITTEE SCHEDULE

Committee on the Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410 M – Agenda

HB4340 – Relating to maximizing the opportunity to recover anatomical gifts for the purpose of transplantation, therapy, research, or education

HB2910 – To modify the allowable number of magistrate judges per county

HB4077 – Provide certain classes of property protections from creditor collections

HB4524 – Reducing the rate of interest on delinquent property taxes

HB4583 – Clarifying the definition of incapacity so that incarceration in the penal system or detention outside of the United States may not be inferred as resulting in a lack of capacity to execute a power of attorney

HB4627 – To provide for no more than two licensed laboratories for medical cannabis testing in this state

HB4314 – Exclude Solicitor from the definition of Investment Advisor

HB4498 – Increasing the financial penalties in regard to ransomware attacks

HB4596 – Relating generally to additional persons qualifying for the provisions of the Law-Enforcement Officers Safety Act

HB4559 – Providing for legislative rulemaking relating to the disposition of unidentified and unclaimed remains in the possession of the Chief Medical Examiner

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security – 1 p.m. – Room 410 M – Agenda

Technology and Infrastructure – 1 p.m. – Room 215 E – Agenda

Pensions and Retirement – 1 p.m. – Room 462 M – Agenda

Committee on Education – 3 p.m. – Room 434 M – Agenda

Committee on Government Organization – 3 p.m. – Room 215 E – Agenda

Select Committee on Tourism and Economic Diversification – 5 p.m. – Room 462 M – Agenda

BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED

Monday, February 14, 2022

HB4660. By Del. Rohrbach – Establishing the status of beds when an intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities closes – To Health and Human Resources

HB4661. By Del. Crouse, Honaker and Booth – Provide for fines for hospitals that do not allow at least one visitor – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB4662. By Del. Steele – Relating to licensure of Head Start facilities in this state – To Health and Human Resources

HB4663. By Del. Williams, Lovejoy, Skaff, Garcia, Young, Pushkin and Zukoff – Creating a statutory right to petition circuit and family courts for sibling visitation – To the Judiciary

HB4664. By Del. Evans, Walker, Thompson, Pushkin and Fleischauer – To allow public high schools to have full time athletic trainers – To Education then Finance

HB4665. By Del. Williams – Increasing the minimum wage based upon increases in the consumer price index – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB4666. By Del. Rohrbach, Lovejoy, Worrell, Mandt, Hornbuckle, Linville, Griffith and Booth – Expanding the definition of criminal justice agency to include the Forensic Analysis Laboratory at Marshall University – To the Judiciary

HB4667. By Del. Howell, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Summers – Prohibition on county, city, or municipality restrictions on advanced air mobility aircraft – To the Judiciary

HB4668. By Del. Capito – Relating to air bag fraud (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB4669. By Del. Boggs and Pethtel – Relating to the voluntary deductions by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board from monthly benefits to retirees to pay association dues and associated mailings – To the Judiciary

HB4670. By Del. Barnhart, G. Ward and Keaton – To create a tax reduction savings fund for municipalities – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB4671. By Del. Boggs and Pethtel – Establishing an increase in monthly pension for certain teachers who retired twenty or more years ago by two dollars per month per year of service (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4672. By Del. Steele, Pack, Foster, Summers, Barrett, Wamsley, Smith, Maynor, Holstein, Booth and Honaker – Relating to State Trooper Pay Raise – To Finance

HB4673. By Del. Williams, Skaff, Westfall, Zukoff, Walker and Pushkin – Relating to cruelty to animals – To the Judiciary

HB4674. By Del. Rowe, Fleischauer, Pushkin, Lovejoy and Walker – Creating a process to expunge certain criminal charges from someone’s record – To the Judiciary

HB4675. By Del. Riley, Linville, Booth, Reed and Barrett – Relating to autonomous delivery vehicles – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB4676. By Del. Lovejoy, Brown, Rohrbach, Hornbuckle and Rowe – Allowing retirees in the Public Employment Retirement System to designate a special needs trust as beneficiary – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB4677. By Del. Graves – Clarifying that a hospital located in the same county as an academic medical center may perform any health service – To Health and Human Resources